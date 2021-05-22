WATCH: Good Samaritan picks up fallen American flag, salutes it before leaving in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A stranger’s good deed in Riverview on Friday did not go unnoticed and now one couple is looking to thank the man.

Nichole Hawkins told 8 On Your Side her American flag had fallen from its bracket on the front of her house. Her security camera caught the Good Samaritan drive past her house, turn around and get out of his car to fix it.

His simple gesture didn’t stop there, though. Hawkins said not only did the man stop to fix the flag but he saluted it before leaving.

“My husband is a disabled Army veteran and he also works for the V.A. This touched our hearts so much,” she said.

The couple now hopes to simply say “Thank You” for his gesture.