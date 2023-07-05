YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person in a truck threw a firework at an Ybor City home while a family and some friends were on the front porch.

Peter Murray said the group was on the front porch of a home on North 18th Street Tuesday night when a pick-up truck slowly drove by and threw a firework.

Murray provided Ring camera footage to News Channel 8, which shows the firework exploding right in front of the group, which included 3- and 4-year-old children.

Murray said one person was burned on the foot and another was burned on the leg. The children were scared, but not hurt.

No other details were immediately available.