TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of students from Middleton and Blake High Schools were surprised by Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Friday.

Sheeran, who is set to perform at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, gave tickets to the students and played a tiny concert for them.

Sheeran also donated some guitars to the schools he visited.

“Times forever frozen still for a group of Middleton and Blake High School students,” the school district posted on Facebook. “Thank you Ed Sheeran for stopping by and supporting our students!”

Sheeran kicked off his Subtract Tour at Ruth Eckard Hall on Friday night. He will perform at Raymond James on Saturday in front of about 70,000 people for his Mathematics Tour.

Some tickets are still available for Saturday’s show. Visit Ticketmaster’s website to learn more.