WATCH: Drone captures shark scare school of fish

TAMPA (WFLA) – A shark put quite a scare into a school of fish and it was all caught on camera!

Drone footage captured by See Through Canoe shows a shark ‘explode like a firework’ through the water and through the school of fish on Indian Rocks Beach.

The drone was operated by See Through Canoe’s Michael McCarthey who tells News Channel 8 the school of fish known as Jack Crevalles was feeding on a school of minnows before the shark scared them.

McCarthey says the shark was a tad outnumbered as Jacks are considered one of the strongest and fastest fish in the ocean

