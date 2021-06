TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was walking her dog when she spotted a group of dolphins making laps just off the coast of the Davis Islands.

Maggie Hall said she’s been taking her dogs to the park on the island every few weeks, but this is the first time she and her pup, featured in the video above, spotted dolphins swimming in the bay.

According to Visit Florida, Tampa Bay is home to over 400 of the marine mammals.