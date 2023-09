TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Well, this isn’t something you see every day.

A dog was spotted riding on an electric skateboard Wednesday night in Ybor City in a video posted to social media by Hunter Lihas.

In the video, the dog is seen riding the skateboard next to a person who was also riding one of the electric skateboards.

The video appears to show the dog on a Onewheel GT, which is listed on the company’s website with a starting price of $2,250. It has a top speed of 20 mph.