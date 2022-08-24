TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are set to speak in Tampa on Wednesday evening.

The governor and senator are visiting for the “Keep Florida Free” Tour.

So far, they have made stops in Orlando and Jacksonville.

The tour comes as former Gov. Charlie Crist won the Democratic Primary Election on Tuesday evening.

DeSantis and Crist will face off in November for Florida governor.

WFLA will be streaming the event on WFLA NOW. You can watch it once it begins in the video player above.