RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy and good Samaritans jumped into action to help rescue a mother and five children after a crash on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Donnie Rizer came across a crash on Highway 301 in Riverview around 5:38 p.m. Thursday.

A minivan overturned and a mother and five children were trapped inside but only four were accounted for.

Rizer said he saw two tiny fingers in the sunroof so he removed his vest and equipment belt and crawled into the van, rescuing the last child.

Rizer also recovered a pacifier for one of the children.

“Sergeant Donnie Rizer’s response was nothing short of extraordinary. His bravery, composure, and genuine care for all involved are commendable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and Rizer will speak at 8:30 p.m. News Channel 8 will live stream the event.