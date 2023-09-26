TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video Tuesday after teens led troopers on a chase along the Selmon Expressway from Brandon to Downtown Tampa on Sunday.

The video shows a trooper following a red Toyota RAV4 from the on-ramp to the Selmon Expressway from I-75. The driver leads law enforcement on a chase all the way into downtown Tampa, attempting to escape twice, troopers said.

The trooper used a PIT maneuver near the Hillsborough River, where the driver allegedly rammed into a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, troopers said.

The 15-year-old driver was charged by troopers with fleeing and eluding. He is also charged by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, grand theft motor vehicle and fleeing to elude high speed.

A 14-year-old who was a passenger in the car was charged by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with grand theft motor vehicle, officials said.

WFLA has chosen not to name either person due to their ages.

No injuries were reported.