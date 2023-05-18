TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 36-year-old BayCare employee was charged with DUI for the second time after troopers stopped her driving the way across the Howard Franklin Bridge.

Arrest documents allege 36-year-old Jennifer Joyal, of St. Petersburg, was drunk when she drove her 2013 Jeep SUV against oncoming traffic on the Howard Franklin Bridge.

A trooper stationed along the bridge intercepted Joyal as she approached mile marker 34.

As the trooper spoke with Joyal, he noted she had a “pale flushed face and a very heavy smell of alcohol coming from her breath.”

When asked how much she had to drink, Joyal allegedly responded, “a little bit.”

After Joyal refused to provide a breath sample, she was charged with driving under the influence.

Jail records show Joyal was also arrested for DUI in 2014.