TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten total people were rescued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after a boat began taking on water near Beer Can Island.

On Friday, Sep. 15, HCSO dispatchers received a distress call reporting six people on a vessel taking on water near Beer Can Island.

The sheriff’s office aviation unit quickly spotted the pontoon boat and helped guide the marine unit to their location, where the boaters could safely board the rescue boat.

Soon after, deputies rescued four additional individuals who had become separated from the boat and took refuge on the spoil island’s rocky shores.

“There is no doubt that our team is prepared to respond swiftly and effectively in any situation, be it on land, in the sky, or at sea,” Sheriff Chronister said. “A day on the water can be unpredictable, which is why it’s vital to prepare.”

Pine Key Tampa Bay, better known as Beer Can Island, is a privately owned “11-acre slice of paradise” located just offshore in Tampa Bay.