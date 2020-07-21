Watch: 21-year-old faces 9 charges after opening fire in Tampa parking lot

Hillsborough County
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old man caught on camera opening fire in a public parking lot in Tampa last week.

The sheriff’s office said bullets hit two occupied vehicles and a Tampa Electric substation when Jarrod Mingo opened fire in the Gold Mine Pawn parking lot July 13. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Detectives located and arrested Mingo at a local hotel where he was staying. He faces nine charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“The actions of this man were not only criminal but also extremely dangerous,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thankfully, no one was hurt as he opened fire in a public parking lot, but those actions have serious consequences and Mr. Mingo will be held accountable.”

The sheriff’s office did not state why Mingo opened fire.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss