Watch: 21-year-old faces 9 charges after opening fire in Tampa parking lot

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old man caught on camera opening fire in a public parking lot in Tampa last week.
The sheriff’s office said bullets hit two occupied vehicles and a Tampa Electric substation when Jarrod Mingo opened fire in the Gold Mine Pawn parking lot July 13. Thankfully, no one was injured.
Detectives located and arrested Mingo at a local hotel where he was staying. He faces nine charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“The actions of this man were not only criminal but also extremely dangerous,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thankfully, no one was hurt as he opened fire in a public parking lot, but those actions have serious consequences and Mr. Mingo will be held accountable.”
The sheriff’s office did not state why Mingo opened fire.
