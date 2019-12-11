Waste Watch program uses garbage drivers to keep Tampa community safe

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Waste Management is training drivers to be the eyes and ears while they are out on their routes, all to keep everyone safe in the Tampa community.

Waste Management partnered with Tampa Police and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to train drivers on how to assist law enforcement and emergency services to keep our community safe.

‘Waste Watch’ is practically a Neighborhood Watch team on wheels. It was launched in the Tampa Bay area in 2012 and now it’s back to train new drivers and refresh the veterans.

Drivers who go through the training will serve as an extra set of eyes and ears to help keep people safe.

 “We travel more distance at a slower speed in the same areas. The drivers have the same routes day after day and they know just like a police officer that something isn’t right,” said Director of Security, Allen Mitchell.

Waste Management has also partnered with Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to train drivers in that county on Thursday.

