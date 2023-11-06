TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old woman who survived the Ybor City mass shooting was released from the hospital Monday evening.

Kyla Ryker spent nearly nine days hospitalized after she was shot in her femoral artery. According to Ryker, the gunshot injury required two surgeries, several blood transfusions and physical therapy.

“I really was almost victim number three, and it hurts to say that,” Ryker said.

Two people were killed in that mass shooting and 16 others were injured. Ryker told 8 On Your Side it’s a night that will live in her mind forever.

“I just remember hearing the gunshots, they were never-ending,” she said.

Ryker believes recovering mentally from the tragedy she experienced will be more difficult than her physical recovery.

“I have to worry about being in a crowd, I have to worry about loud noises, when they are even loud in the hallway, I get scared,” she said.