TAMPA (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after he dragged a deputy nearly 50 feet during an arrest attempt, per the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies attempted to serve Keon Hodge a warrant. Hodge reportedly resisted, leading to deputies using two stun guns, both of which were ineffective.

Hodge, with one handcuff fastened to his wrist, then dragged a deputy around 49 feet and fled west on foot according to investigators.

K9 units, with help from Aviation Units, found Hodge in a nearby business attempting to remove the handcuff before hiding in a storage container. Deputies say he was found hiding behind a hot water heater and was apprehended.

Hodge is facing charges of battery on law enforcement, resisting an officer with violence, prisoner escape or attempted escape, criminal mischief, burglary, trespassing, and arrest on failure to obey written promise to appear.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.