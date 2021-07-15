Want to be a Howl-O-Scream scare actor? Open auditions take place Friday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For those who can’t get enough of the haunted life, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be hosting open auditions for its Howl-O-Scream scare actor team starting Friday.

The theme park is looking for hundreds of enthusiastic performers who will add horror and humor to the 28 killer nights of the Halloween event.

Interested applicants can secure their audition spot by applying today at BuschGardensJobs.com for Howl-O-Scream Entertainer to audition on any one of these dates:

Friday, July 16, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, July 30, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, August 6, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 14, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to apply and no experience is required.

Performers are asked to wear comfortable clothing and apply online for the position prior to attending an audition.