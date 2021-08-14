Walmart temporarily closes store in Plant City for ‘thorough’ cleaning

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As part of a company-initiated program, Walmart announced Saturday it has temporarily closed its Plant City store to “allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.”

The store, located at 2602 James L. Redman Parkway, closed at 2 p.m. and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday.

“As an essential business and a member of the Plant City community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine, and other essential items, especially at this time,” a release from Walmart said. “Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

The temporary closure will also give Walmart associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community, the company said.

When the store reopens, Walmart officials said associate health assessments will continue to be conducted and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

A Lake Wales Walmart was also closed on Friday to be sanitized and will be reopened Sunday at 6 a.m.