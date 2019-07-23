Walmart launches alcohol delivery in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walmart wants to make it easier for you to get your alcohol.
Customers using the Walmart Grocery Pickup and Delivery service will be able to have beer and wine delivered right to their doorsteps within an hour.
The exact Walmart’s participating are listed below:
- Supercenter #1004, 5315 Cortez Road W, Bradenton, FL 34210
- Supercenter #3474, 6225 E. State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208
- Supercenter #5727, 5810 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton, FL 34202
- Supercenter #2081, 23106 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33765
- Supercenter #1712, 990 Missouri Ave. N, Largo, FL 33770
- Supercenter #2796, 3801 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677
- Supercenter #3370, 508 10th St. E, Palmetto, FL 34221
- Neighborhood Market #7298, 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir., Sarasota, FL 34233
- Supercenter #5218, 3501 34th St. S, St Petersburg, FL 33711
- Supercenter #769, 4150 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, FL 34293
Walmart says if the customer cannot provide age verification to the driver upon the order’s arrival, the entire order will be returned to the store.