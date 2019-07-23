Walmart launches alcohol delivery in Tampa Bay area

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Google spinoff Waymo says it’s launching a pilot program with Walmart that will allow customers to use its self-driving car service to pick up groceries at Walmart stores. Waymo said in a blog post on Wednesday, […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walmart wants to make it easier for you to get your alcohol.

Customers using the Walmart Grocery Pickup and Delivery service will be able to have beer and wine delivered right to their doorsteps within an hour.

The exact Walmart’s participating are listed below:

Supercenter #1004, 5315 Cortez Road W, Bradenton, FL 34210

Supercenter #3474, 6225 E. State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208

Supercenter #5727, 5810 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton, FL 34202

Supercenter #2081, 23106 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33765

Supercenter #1712, 990 Missouri Ave. N, Largo, FL 33770

Supercenter #2796, 3801 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Supercenter #3370, 508 10th St. E, Palmetto, FL 34221

Neighborhood Market #7298, 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir., Sarasota, FL 34233

Supercenter #5218, 3501 34th St. S, St Petersburg, FL 33711

Supercenter #769, 4150 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, FL 34293

Walmart says if the customer cannot provide age verification to the driver upon the order’s arrival, the entire order will be returned to the store.