TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa teachers got a special delivery from a Walmart drone Friday for “Teacher Appreciation Week.”

Walmart said teachers Sarah Simone and Jennifer Kelly are passionate teachers at Clark Elementary and committed to helping their students reach their full potential.

Simone is a special education teacher and a true advocate for students with disabilities, Walmart said.

“Ms. Simone spends her extra time figuring out ways to help her students learn in different ways while meeting with parents, preparing lessons and ensuring they are included in activities with their peers,” according to Walmart.

The company said Kelly strives to make a difference by assisting students and other staff members, including her beloved mentor and Clark Elementary teacher, Ms. Casie Pease, who passed away in February.

“When Ms. Pease fell ill, Ms. Kelly jumped in and taught all her classes, preparing lessons for 124 students. She also volunteers to support the 4H Tropicana Speech Club after school,” Walmart said.

The teachers were both given a $500 shopping spree and free one-year Walmart membership.