‘Wall of Death’ stunt show stuns fans at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair is featuring a new act this year to stun fans throughout the day.

The American Motordrome Wall of Death brings the original extreme motorcycle thrill show to Florida.

Rider Miss Karina explained, it’s a historic act.

“There are only four of these left in the United States today. They’ve been around about 100 years and we are one of the few groups traveling and keeping the tradition going,” she said.

Inside the arena, the Wall of Death features a wooden cylinder for three daredevils to travel along the vertical wall, performing tricks up close to an audience.

There is also a pre-show outside of the big top. Miss Karina said it harkens back to the carnival days, when they had to sell tickets to get eyes on their show.

The pre-show is held to get folks in the main attraction inside, something Miss Karina said lends itself to a lot of science.

“Well back to third grade, you learned about gravity and centrifugal force. So we are riding under 3 Gs of force, about 30 mph to keep stuck to the wall and as hard as it sounds, they make it look real easy,” Karina said. “But yeah, just lifting your arms like on the Gravitron, we’re doing that so the blood’s rushing to our feet instead of the back of our head.”

“Nothing compares to seeing the show in person at the top of the 14 foot board wall, where you can smell the rubber burn and feel the wind as the motorcycles race just inches from you!” the act’s website says.

The American Motordrome Wall of Death has multiple shows throughout the day at the state fair.