VP Mike Pence holds rally in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Tampa today, hitting the campaign trail in the crucial I-4 corridor of Florida.

Pence will hold a “Keep America Great” rally in New Tampa at the Venetian Event Center at 1:30 p.m.

The main event is later Thursday evening, when Pence and his wife Karen will hold a “Latinos for Trump” rally at 6 p.m. at Nación de Fe, a non-denominational church in Kissimmee.

Pence’s visit comes amid a tumultuous week for President Donald Trump. Formal proceedings of his impeachment trial will begin Thursday afternoon, with the trial itself starting next Tuesday.

Pence will attempt to curry favor with the Latino community, and particularly Puerto Ricans. Kissimmee is in Osceola County, home to the largest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the Sunshine State.

It will be an uphill battle. Many islanders who have relocated to Florida were disappointed with the administration’s response to Hurricane Maria and the president’s rhetoric about Hispanic people at large.

But Pence will likely focus on the economy, a strong point for the administration. Unemployment in the Latino community is at historic lows.

Pence will take the podium in New Tampa right in the middle of the two main pre-trial impeachment proceedings scheduled for Thursday.

At Noon, the U.S. Senate will formally read the two articles of impeachment and accept the seven impeachment managers named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

Then at 2 p.m., the Senate will swear-in Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts, who will, in turn, swear in senators and impeachment managers for the trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the impeachment trial will begin in earnest next Tuesday.

