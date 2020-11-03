Voting today? Here’s the best time to cast your ballot if you’re in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Despite record number of early voters and people voting by mail, there are still plenty of people heading in to vote on Election Day.

“I just got done voting,” exclaimed Liz Rosario after casting her ballot at Bay Life Church in Brandon.

In Hillsborough County, people lined up outside polling stations an hour before they opened at 7 a.m.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this many people here,” Lisa Eshbaugh told 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

“I got here, it was probably around 6:40 and there was probably around 20 people in line so it wasn’t too bad,” said Rosario. “I have voted in early voting before, but it’s just something about voting on Election Day that I just prefer to vote on election day. It’s more exciting.”

Those who plan to vote in-person later today should make sure to go to the correct polling location. Unlike early voting, you can’t just go to any site.

Second, you need to bring a driver’s license or a government ID.

And if you’re planning to vote in-person and want a shorter line, the best time to go is around 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., according to Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

“First thing in the morning, 7 a.m., we generally have people lined up and ready to go to work. It’s a busy time. Then, 6 p.m. at night. I tell people 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. That’s where you’re going to have the best success,” Latimer said.

Due to COVID-19 this election voters need to wear their mask and practice social distancing.

Despite record turnout for early voting and voting by mail some chose to do in person for peace of mind.

“If it’s going to get there in time, or if it’s going to wind up in the trash, you know something along those lines, and I thought, well, the only way to beat that is to go in person,” said Eshbaugh.

Voters have until 7 pm to get in line. Mail-in ballots can still be dropped off at the four Supervisor of Elections Offices in Hillsborough County.

LATEST STORIES: