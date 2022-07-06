TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteers at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay spent their Independence Day helping comfort the animals scared of fireworks at the shelter.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Humane Society, volunteers listened to calming music with the animals, wrapped the nervous pets in patriotic towels and cuddled them.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” the Facebook post said.

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

Statistics show that more dogs are lost over the Fourth of July holiday than any other time of the year, according to Lost Dogs of America.