VM Ybor residents fear gun violence is getting worse after hearing gunshots three days in a row

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People living in V.M. Ybor are on edge.

For three straight days this week, they say people have been shooting in their neighborhood, and it’s happening in the middle of the day or late in the afternoon.

Homeowners say the shootings are happening off 10th street between 22nd and 25th Avenues.

“Every time we hear shooting, duck,” one resident said.

Tampa police tell 8 On Your Side officers showed up to the area both Tuesday and Wednesday nights for reports of people shooting. Officers were also seen Thursday after residents reported another shooting. No victims were located, but people who live in the neighborhood fear it’s only a matter of time.

Lisa Bornstin says she witnessed someone pulling the trigger outside her home

“I saw the smoke coming out the front of the gun, it was like the wild wild west,” she said. “Just boom, boom, boom.”

Another young woman told 8 On Your Side she was walking with her 1-year-old daughter Thursday afternoon when someone started shooting.

“We heard it, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” the woman said. “This is the hood, we have to get out, and I have my baby, I don’t want my baby to go through this, I can’t even take my baby for a walk down the street.”

Tampa police say most of the shots heard calls are in east Tampa. They have officers patrolling the area already.

Bornstin, like many of her neighbors, says something needs to change, sooner, rather than later.

“I’d like to see more patrolling when dusk comes,” Bornstin said.