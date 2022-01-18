Visit Tampa Bay launches new Riverwalk Attraction pass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Visit Tampa Bay launched a new program called the Riverwalk Attraction Pass on Tuesday.

The program connects various locations along the Tampa Riverwalk in one ticket, offering discounts to users.

Similar to the CityPASS program, which includes some of Tampa Bay’s largest attractions in one ticket for a discounted price, the Riverwalk Attraction Pass brings together attractions, museums and centers that would have been traditionally excluded from such a program.

Initial attractions in the program include:

Glazer Children’s Museum (Admission)

Henry B. Platt Museum (Admission)

Pirate Water Taxi (Hop On, Hop Off all-day pass)

Tampa Bay History Center (Admission)

Tampa Museum of Art (Daily gallery admission)

The Florida Aquarium (General admission)

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (General Admission – Get The Big Picture)

(Visit Tampa Bay)

The passes are available as either a one-day pass or a three-day pass.

The one-day pass is $35 for adults, $45 for seniors and $35 for children. The three-day pass is $79 for adults, $59 for seniors and $49 for children.

The pass is mobile-exclusive and instantly delivered via text and email. There are no downloads or applications needed. The pass is scanned at each attraction for admission and can be used once per attraction.

“The Riverwalk Attraction Pass is a great one-stop-shop for visitors and locals to experience our incredible gems along the Hillsborough riverfront,” said Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “This pass not only gives consumers a chance to discover the treasures of the Tampa Riverwalk but it also continues to boost economic impact for our destination.”

The Riverwalk Attraction Pass can be purchased online.