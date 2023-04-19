TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is holding a virtual job fair for law enforcement positions on Thursday.
The job fair will be from noon to 3 p.m. with leaders from over 50 agencies across the state on the Florida Sheriff’s Association website.
Incentives being offered to Florida officers include:
- Up to $5,000 one-time bonus for New Florida Law Enforcement
- $1,000 towards education for basic recruit training program
- Up to $25,000 for first time home-buyer
- Family Empowerment Scholarship for children of law enforcement to attend private school
Interested individuals can sign up at this link.