TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is holding a virtual job fair for law enforcement positions on Thursday.

The job fair will be from noon to 3 p.m. with leaders from over 50 agencies across the state on the Florida Sheriff’s Association website.

Incentives being offered to Florida officers include:

Up to $5,000 one-time bonus for New Florida Law Enforcement

$1,000 towards education for basic recruit training program

Up to $25,000 for first time home-buyer

Family Empowerment Scholarship for children of law enforcement to attend private school

Interested individuals can sign up at this link.