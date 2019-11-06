Violent burglar who put Hillsborough woman in headlock arrested, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a burglar entered a Town ‘n’ Country home and put a woman in a headlock before robbing her of her possessions.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Christian “Gordo” Figueroa-Pardo, 35, is now in custody, while deputies are still working to identify two others who were involved.

Deputies said the burglars targeted a home in the 4000 block of Town ‘n’ Country Boulevard.

Security camera video of the incident shows the woman open the door and Figueroa-Pardo force his way into the home.

Deputies said he put the woman in a headlock, brandished a gun and demanded money and jewelry from the woman and a man inside the home.

Deputies said the suspects made off with roughly $1,000 in cash, multiple pieces of jewelry, and cell phones.

Figueroa-Pardo, 35, was later located and arrested. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, grand theft third degree, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are still looking for two other suspects, both described as Hispanic males.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to this case to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

