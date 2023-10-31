TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Moms Demand Action is hosting a vigil and walk in Ybor City after two people were killed and 16 others were injured over the weekend.

The event will start at Centennial Park at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We felt that we needed to do this, there are a lot of people in our community that are hurting,” said Gail Powell-Cope with Moms Demand Action.

Powell-Cope asks the community to come out in support of the victims who were killed and the survivors who lived to tell the story.

“It’s just a weird kind of mix of emotions when something like this happens, and it hits close to home, there’s just no words for it, it’s horrendous,” Powell-Cope said.