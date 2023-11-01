TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vigil is planned for the victims of the shooting in Ybor City on Wednesday.

The groups Moms Demand Action, Rise Up Peace, and Safe and Sound Hillsborough invite community members to stand with those impacted by the tragedy.

“We felt that we needed to do this, there are a lot of people in our community that are hurting,” said Gail Powell-Cope.

According to Powell-Cope, leaders of the organizations want to show support for victims, their loved ones, and witnesses to the shooting. On Sunday, Tampa police said an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, killing two and injuring 16 others.

Michael Giles says a man he helped survived.

“I tried to check his body, I checked for exit wounds. We did find an exit wound, so, I tried to patch it up and tried to keep him conscious, and tried to make sure we didn’t lose blood,” he said.

Organizers want Wednesday’s vigil to be a solemn event. They say it won’t be a march but they’re still committed to speaking out against the violence.

“Enough is enough, we’re tired of it. We got to stop it,” Powell Cope said, “unfortunately, sometimes people aren’t motivated to make any changes until it hits home. This hit home, obviously, for a lot of us in the Tampa area.”

Giles says even though he’s still struggling with the senseless tragedy, he’s inspired by community support.

“To see the amount of people that kind of stepped up to help, it shows that people care for each other here,” he said.

Wednesday’s vigil begins in Centennial Park at 5 p.m.