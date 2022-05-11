TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Loved ones of a teen who was found dead in Tampa will come together on Wednesday to remember the 14-year-old.

Nilexia Alexander was reported missing two weeks ago and listed as a runaway, according to Temple Terrace police.

On Friday, The Tampa Police Department said its officers found the teen shot to death on Floribraska Avenue.

Detectives said the teen was known to hang out in the Jackson Heights area.

As of Wednesday morning no arrests had been made in the case. Her family is begging for answers in the teen’s death.

“She was my baby, and I want whoever did this to my baby brought to justice,” her mother, Ashley Alexander said. “This is not a pain a parent has to feel. You should not have to bury your baby, you should not have to bury your child.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Nilexia in the last two weeks to call the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.

The vigil for Nilexia will take place on Floribraska Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday.