LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) — Loved ones gathered Tuesday to honor the lives lost in a fatal mobile home fire that remains under investigation.

“24 hours, still hasn’t clicked in. I arrived here this morning. Horrible spot to see. Really looks worse than when I left it,” said Suzette Pena, a cousin of Veronika Bermudez, one of 2 survivors.

Bermudez and her 3-year-old son Elijah escaped the fire. 22-year-old Angel Lopez, Sr., 5-year-old Angel Lopez, Jr., and 14-month-old Harmony Lopez were killed.

“He was a hard-working man. Took care of his babies, made his babies smile,” Pena added.

Neighbors are collecting donations and clothing for the family. Pena has set up a fundraiser.

“It would’ve been the end of me for sure,” said Jackie Calhoun, a neighbor who stepped up to help.

“I just went in my closet and got her seven pairs of blue jeans, and seven shirts, three pairs of shorts,” she added, noting that other neighbors have donated clothes and money, too.

“Everyone in this park, it might be low income. But we get together and we will take care of it,” she said.

The family is also planning a car wash to raise money at 1704 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City, on April 23.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Note: This story was updated to reflect the correct last name of Veronika Bermudez.