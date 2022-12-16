TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a woman who was caught on video swiping packages from a South Tampa home and an apartment complex mailroom.

Police said a woman with long red hair was seen on home surveillance camera stealing a package off the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of South Moody Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Police said after the woman swiped the package, she fled in the passenger seat of a car.

(Tampa Police Department)

About a month prior, police said a woman matching the same description was caught on camera at an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Howard Avenue forcing entry into a locked mailroom along with a male accomplice. Investigators said the pair stole several delivered packages belonging to residents.

Police said they are seeing a 35% increase in package thefts in 2022 compared to this time last year, with 265 reported victims of package theft year to date compared to 197 victims during the same time in 2021 (68 additional victims).

Officers said residents can make sure their holiday packages are safe by scheduling package deliveries or by having packages delivered to a secure location, such as an Amazon locker.

They ask residents to keep their car doors locked and not to leave shopping bags or valuables in plain sight when exiting their vehicles.