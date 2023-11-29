HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants hit a Hillsborough County deputy’s patrol car while trying to flee from the deputy Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 8:30 a.m., 34-year-old Jabari Walden was seen getting into a parked car in the Kensington Lakes Circle residences in Brandon.

Officials said as Walden attempted to flee deputies, he intentionally accelerated into a parked car and an unmarked Tahoe with its emergency lights activated.

The deputy was not hurt.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Walden was wanted for outstanding warrants including charges for trafficking in fentanyl, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation charges including fleeing to elude from Pinellas County and Grand Theft from Broward County.

Deputies said when they arrested Walden, they found 10.7 grams of trafficking-grade fentanyl, along with 30 more grams of fentanyl.

“It’s an unmitigated tragedy when those sworn to protect and serve face intentional harm while doing their job,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The anger, heartbreak, and disappointment run deep, especially when, less than a month ago, we witnessed an unsettling attack on two of our deputies. This is just another stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily. Their resilience in the face of such adversity demonstrates their dedication to protecting our communities from those who seek to destroy our peace and safety.”

Walden will not only face the charges related to the outstanding warrants but additional charges from this incident including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.