HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A local principal showed her dedication to students last week during a rainstorm as students were getting out of school.

Principal Cynthia Crim from Dunbar Elementary Magnet School kicked off her shoes to help a student cross a road that was flooding, and running quickly.

The school district said right before dismissal, it started pouring. The school decided to push back dismissal for the walkers so they wouldn’t have to walk in the pouring rain.

But as one mom got stuck on the other side of the road in front of the school, that’s when Principal Crim picked up the young girl and walked through the water, bringing her safely to her mom.

“Principal Crim is extremely dedicated to her students and families and would do anything for them.” Tanya Arja, Chief of Communication for Hillsborough Schools said. “She is a shining example of Hillsborough Strong.”