TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two burglary suspects were pulled from an overturned SUV following a high-speed chase through Hillsborough County Wednesday evening.

Authorities say Jacari Arnold and Devada Hines, both 36, were fleeing from a robbery in Hillsborough County when the two were intercepted by Florida Highway Patrol troopers along I-75.

Troopers said Arnold, who was driving a white Dodge Durango, weaved through traffic at speeds over 100 mph in an attempt to lose the police. Due to the high speeds, troopers were unable to safely perform a PIT maneuver but followed closely behind.

After Arnold exited I-75 toward SR 50, troopers said he drove through two intersections before turning right onto U.S. Highway 98 where his vehicle struck the curb of a roundabout and blew a tire.

“The vehicle started to veer into oncoming traffic nearly missing an approaching vehicle head-on,” an arrest report states.

Moments after, troopers executed a PIT maneuver spinning the SUV into the right shoulder where it “slowly overturned.”

Troopers quickly rushed in to arrest the two. Records show Arnold and Hines were both on Florida Inmate Release for burglary at the time of the incident.

Inside the car, authorities found 70 credit cards, 11 Florida driver’s licenses, four social security cards, four ID cards, and one passport.