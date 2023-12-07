HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted for burglary and theft got into deep trouble when he was arrested in an unusual place on Wednesday.

According to Hillsborough deputies, 46-year-old Shawn Landers was wanted for crimes committed in the Orient Park area.

Around 10:20 a.m., detectives searched a homeless camp on North 52nd Street when Landers fled to a nearby retention pond on the southwest side of I-4.

After nearly a three-hour search of the pond, the Hillsborough Marine Unit found Landers hiding in tall grass and cattails.

“This is yet another example of the teamwork of our various units at teamHCSO,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thanks to the diligence of our dedicated deputies, this criminal is off our streets and behind bars.”

Landers was charged with grand theft in the third degree, dealing in stolen property, burglary with over $1,000 in damage, and resisting an officer without violence.

The investigation is ongoing.