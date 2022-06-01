TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for two women who “brutally attacked” a Steak ‘n Shake employee in late April, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two women entered a Steak ‘n Shake on East Hillsborough Avenue on April 26, around 11:20 a.m. to complain about an error on their order.

After a verbal argument broke out in the store, deputies said one woman entered an employee-only area and repeatedly struck a worker in the head and face with closed fists.

Security camera video showed the fight move into the lobby of the restaurant before the worker fell to the ground, as she was kicked in the head.

Deputies said one woman then pulled out a black handgun and threatened to shoot the worker. The women then fled in a silver 2007-2009 Honda CRV.

According to a news release, the worker suffered a concussion, contusions, and lacerations to her forehead, upper lip, wrist, and left knee. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

“There is no excuse for these two suspects to have enacted the amount of physical damage and fear to an employee who was just trying to do her job,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “From fisticuffs to handcuffs, these suspects will be put away. We will not tolerate violence in our community.”

Deputies described the first suspect as a heavy-set female, approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, wearing a black short sleeve Nike t-shirt, large black Nike basketball shorts, black hair cover, gold necklace with a large gold charm, white ankle socks, and black puma sandals.

The second suspect was described as a woman with a large build, standing approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 170 pounds with long blonde hair extensions (worn in two ponytails), wearing a light red or pink zip-up sweater, white jeans, and a red hairband.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward for information, call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).