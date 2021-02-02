Video shows puppy thieves break into Tampa pet store before stealing bulldogs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of thieves who broke into a Tampa pet store and made off with three bulldogs.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Friday at All About Puppies on 13705 North Dale Mabry Highway.

Deputies said two suspects broke the front glass door and stole three puppies, a 4-month-old black and white French Bulldog named Darla, a 2-month-old tan male French Bulldog named Owa and a 3-month-old merle English Bulldog named Patches. Deputies did not say how much the bulldogs are worth.

The men fled the store in an unknown direction.

(Soure: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

“We are asking the public to remain alert and contact our detectives if they know who these suspects are, or if they spot these puppies,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The thieves are likely trying to sell the stolen puppies, so those with plans to find their next furry friend must do their research before taking one home.”

Those with information regarding the incident should call detectives at (813) 247-8200.