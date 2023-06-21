TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man is behind bars after intentionally ramming his car into a Seffner gas station Tuesday, pinning an unsuspecting shopper to the ground, authorities said.

Hillsborough deputies said 37-year-old Anthony Katosh, of Citrus County, rammed his Kia Forte through the front doors of the Travel Centers of America located at 11706 Tampa Gateway Boulevard in Seffner around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As fate would have it, a customer was entering the store when they were hit by Katosh’s sedan moving at a high rate of speed. In seconds, the shopper was thrust through the front doors and pinned between the driver’s side door and a metal structure.

Both the driver and the victim were rushed to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we’re glad to hear he will be ok.”

During their investigation, detectives determined the crash was not accidental. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate.

Katosh was charged with criminal mischief $1,000 or more. An investigation remains ongoing.