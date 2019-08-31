VIDEO: Riverview school resource deputy dances to ‘Old Town Road’ after losing bet on Miami vs. UF game

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A school resource deputy in Hillsborough County had a little too much faith in his college football team – and ended up having to pay the price for it.

The Guidance Team at Riverview High School tweeted a video Friday evening showing Deputy Kater, the school’s resource officer, dancing to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X.

According to the tweet, Deputy Kater was “so sure” his Miami Hurricanes were going to beat the University of Florida Gators last Saturday that he made a friendly bet with one of the school’s teachers. The Gators, however, beat the Canes 24-20.

“A true man of his word, he paid up…” the tweet reads.

The video was captured by the school’s testing coordinator Charlene Torres. In the tweet, the Guidance Team mentioned the official University of Florida Twitter account. UF responded with a “Go Gators!”