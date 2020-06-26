VIDEO: Police seek help identifying Tampa looting suspects

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are working to identify a group of people that looted items from a pawn store on Nebraska Avenue as protests unfolded in the city last month following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Surveillance video shows a number of people break into the Value Pawn, 5123 Nebraska Avenue on May 31.

Police said they stole multiple items, but did not provide any further information regarding the incident.

Police said a number of businesses were destroyed or looted during protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd. A Champs store and a Mobile gas station were set ablaze and about 200 people were caught on camera looting a Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue on May 31. Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed charges against a number of people who allegedly looted during the unrest.

Police are asking those with information regarding the Value Pawn burglary to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

