HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive fire consumed a two-story log house in Plant City Sunday afternoon, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Around 1:36 p.m., crews responded to the 3400 block of Keene Road regarding a log home completely engulfed in flames.

The commander struck a second alarm since the fire included multiple large bales of hay and a car next to the home.

Fire Rescue said the water supply was challenging, as crews had to summon water tankers that carry 3,500 gallons of water and pull water from a nearby pond.

There were no injuries reported, although crews believe a dog was inside the home and has died from the fire.

As of this report, fire crews are working to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.