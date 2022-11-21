TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a man who they say threatened the staff of a Burger King so he could get some free food.

The Tampa Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Hubert Credit Jr. entered the Burger King on 611 S. Dale Mabry Highway and demanded free food from the employees.

When they refused, Credit took a pair of pliers from his pocket and threatened the fast food workers, police said.

Surveillance video showed Credit knocking over a cash register before jumping over the counter as he continued making his threats.

“In fear, a restaurant manager discreetly notified a citizen in the drive through lane with her radio headset that they were in danger and to call 911,” police said. “The manager was forced to give the suspect food.”

After getting his food, Credit walked away, but officers later found him eating his meal in the men’s bathroom.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon. No one was injured in the incident.