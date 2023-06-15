LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Lutz music school students from Bach to Rock went viral on TikTok after winning their division in a Battle of the Bands competition.

The group, Screaming Metal Deathtrap, took the stage on Sunday in the Orpheum in Tampa. The group is made up of mostly 10-year-olds and has already reached over two million views on their TikTok video.

The group consists of four boys, Matas as lead guitarist, Parker as vocals and bass, Axton as guitarist, and Carlos on drums.

They wrote an original song, composing the music and lyrics.

The band came together in October 2022 and performed three songs, including some by ACDC, Rage Against the Machine, and Papa Roach for the January Battle of the Bands competition.

Rick Schmidt, the owner of Bach To Rock, which hosts this battle, said the audience’s reaction was “huge.” From the moment the group was announced and took the stage, to perform the challenging songs, the judges and the crowd went wild.

As for the kids’ responses to the TikTok video that blew up, they feel pretty cool, but their parents are even more shocked. Schmidt said the kids were very humble and grounded when they found out about the success of the video.

“They are awesome kids,” he said.

Schmidt hopes to see the band win the National battle and have a chance to perform before a national act at an upcoming show.

Credit: Doogie Productions





The boys played a few songs from the band “Disturbed” at their performance, who comes to Tampa in early August. And if “Disturbed” needs an opener, these boys may just be the perfect fit.