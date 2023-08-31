HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough deputies are searching for an armed suspect who attacked a victim at a Brandon gas station early Thursday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man walked into a 7-Eleven located at 810 East Brandon Boulevard around 4:41 a.m.

The video shows the man grabbing the victim working at the counter by her throat and forcing her to open the register, stealing an unknown amount of cash. He also held out a box cutter-type knife.

Deputies said he was last seen running eastbound on East Brandon Boulevard.

“To watch this criminal forcefully take what he wants and attack an employee trying to make an honest living goes against everything we stand for as residents of Hillsborough County and as your Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We will find this violent offender and make sure the victim of this crime sees justice.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or if you see him, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.