TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport shared a video Tuesday about how it prepared for impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

In total, 57 jet bridges were secured, which takes up to an hour for each one. 500 pieces of equipment were moved, and 600 sandbags were used.

Between 60 and 70 planes were also moved, according to the airport.

Officials also secured interior parts of the airport, including Phoebe, the pink flamingo.