VIDEO: Hillsborough woman arrested for ramming into school bus as it takes off from nephew’s stop

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County aunt who reportedly refused to get out of her car at her nephew’s bus stop was arrested for ramming the bus with her vehicle Tuesday.

Ashley Laquita Moore, 34, parked at the bus stop near Early Run Lane and Herons Path Place in Riverview. When the bus arrived, video shows Moore refusing the driver’s request to get out of her car to retrieve her nephew, which is required in the Hillsborough County Public Schools guidelines.

The bus driver can be seen on video telling Moore that if she did not get out of her car, the child would have to be returned to school. The sheriff’s office said Moore did not get out of her car, so the bus driver finally pulled away from the stop.

A few seconds later, surveillance footage shows Moore pulling her car into the path of the school bus and striking the back of it.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the surveillance video from the incident confirms Moore intentionally struck the bus.

Moore was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

