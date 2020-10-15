VIDEO: Hillsborough school resource deputy saves student suffering seizure in cafeteria

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A school resource deputy at Strawberry Crest High School is being credited for helping save the life of a student who suffered a seizure on school grounds Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the student had suffered a seizure in the school’s cafeteria during lunchtime on Monday. Deputy Pedro Colon rushed to the student and performed CPR. After several minutes, the student was alert and sitting up. The incident was captured on Colon’s body camera.

The student was taken to a local hospital to receive additional care.

“Deputy Colon’s quick call to action was heroic, and had it not been for his efforts, we might be looking at a very different situation today,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This incident goes to show the importance of the CPR training all of our deputies receive. It’s a prime example of being ready to serve when called upon. I want to thank Deputy Colon for giving this student a second chance at life.”

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Colon has worked for the agency since 2003 and was a school resource officer at Leto High School for 11 years before transferring to Strawberry Crest High School.

