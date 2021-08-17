Video: Hillsborough deputy helps deliver baby in 7-Eleven parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy had to serve as a midwife early Tuesday morning for a couple in a 7-Eleven lot.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the baby’s father called for help just before 5:30 a.m., saying that his wife was in labor and that they probably wouldn’t be able to get to a hospital in time.

Within minutes of getting there, a deputy named Jordan Ream rushed to the couple’s car and began helping deliver the baby. Body cam video captured the child’s delivery.

“You’re doing all right; you’re doing great!” the deputy said, trying to assure the mother while telling her to breathe and push.

Eventually, the mother gave birth a baby boy who instantly began crying. The child’s father later walked up to Ream and thanked him for helping bring his son into the world.

“I was about to lose my mind,” the father said.

“Without hesitation, Deputy Ream jumped into action to assist this mother in labor,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “While a car is hardly a place anyone would want to give birth in, Deputy Ream repeatedly reassured the new mom that she was in good hands. Immediately, his training kicked in and he was able to deliver the healthy baby while keeping mom safe too. I wish Mom, Dad, and their new baby boy all the happiness. Congratulations!”

The mother and baby were taken the a hospital for treatment, and the sheriff’s office said they’re doing great.