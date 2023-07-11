TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fleeing felon was no match for a team of Hillsborough County deputies who tailed the suspected several miles into a narrow canal.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Patrick Scully, took to the waters of the Alafia River in a desperate attempt to hide from patrol deputies.

For almost three miles, Scully led deputies further into a shallow, narrow canal. There, HCSO’s Aviation Unit spotted him talking cover under a small boat, “hoping not to be found.”

Deputies, who was armed with a knife, was arrested for criminal mischief and battery.

“Our Marine Unit and Aviation Unit were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest despite the challenging conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The collaboration between our patrol, aviation, and marine units helped us ensure that this felon was removed from our streets,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We will stop at nothing to ensure this community is a safe place for all families.”